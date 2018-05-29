Overview

Dr. Jessica Widmer, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Widmer works at Winthrop Gastroenterology in Mineola, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.