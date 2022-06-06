Dr. Jesus Navarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesus Navarro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jesus Navarro, MD
Dr. Jesus Navarro, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Navarro's Office Locations
Renal Care of Tampa Bay4710 N Habana Ave Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 873-1016
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have a lot of respect and appreciate everything he’s done for me.
About Dr. Jesus Navarro, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Hahnemann U|Met Hosp
- Aria Health - Frankford Campus
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navarro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navarro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navarro has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navarro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Navarro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navarro.
