Dr. Ji Bang, MD
Overview
Dr. Ji Bang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bang works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Center for Interventional Endoscopy601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 303-2570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My sister had a very large duodenum polyp that my gastro doctor could not treat. He first sent her to AdventHealth expert who also could not remove it. They referred her to a pancreas surgeon who wanted to do a big surgery called wipple's. But our gastro doctor got us a second opinion with Dr. Ji Bang. When we went to see her we had to wait for more than 4 hours because the hospital system in Orlando was very slow. Finally when we saw her she apologized very profusely for the system problem. After working on my sister for 3 hours Dr. Bang removed the tumor successfully and there was no need for major surgery. She is a very pleasant and very caring doctor. We are very blessed to have Dr. Bang in our community. God bless her.
About Dr. Ji Bang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1912218314
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bang has seen patients for Pancreatitis and ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.