Dr. Jin He, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. He is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jin He, MD
Overview
Dr. Jin He, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Medical Center of Fudan University.
Dr. He works at
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-7551Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit At Johns Hopkins Hospital601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-7551Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. He?
Dr. He successfully operated Whipple sugery.
About Dr. Jin He, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1679745095
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Medical Center of Fudan University
- Beijing Medical University
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. He accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. He has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. He works at
Dr. He has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Ileus and Bile Duct Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. He on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. He speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. He. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. He.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. He, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. He appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.