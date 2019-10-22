Overview

Dr. Jin He, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Medical Center of Fudan University.



Dr. He works at THE JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Ileus and Bile Duct Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.