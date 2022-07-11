See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Joanna Wyman, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joanna Wyman, DPM

Dr. Joanna Wyman, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Wyman works at Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wyman's Office Locations

    Inova Medical Group Orthopedics - Fairfax
    8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 970-6464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joanna Wyman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285929257
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joanna Wyman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wyman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wyman works at Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wyman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

