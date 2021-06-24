Dr. Joel Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joel Fernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Florida Cardiovascular Institute PA509 S Armenia Ave Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 353-8634
Tgmg Sun City16521 S US Highway 301, Wimauma, FL 33598 Directions (813) 259-0600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Univ S FL Physicians Cardiology2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Tampa General Hospital
Thorough exam with good explanation. Friendly physician and staff. It was a good experience. Dr. Fernandez is clearly experienced with the ability. to set the patient’s mind at ease.
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700829769
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.