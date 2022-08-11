See All General Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Joey Bluhm, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Sugar Land, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joey Bluhm, MD

Dr. Joey Bluhm, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Bluhm works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX, Houston, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bluhm's Office Locations

    Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Office
    17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 490, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200
    Cypress Office
    27700 Highway 290 Ste 330, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Southwest Surgical Associates
    920 Frostwood Dr Ste 620, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 693-3500
    Sarva Skin Center Pllc
    23920 Katy Fwy Ste 410, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bluhm?

    Aug 11, 2022
    Dr. Bluhm is an excellent surgeon, and is also a pleasure to work with. He is at ease explaining procedures and options, doesn't mind questions and answers them clearly. I was delighted at how short a wait I had for my inguinal hernia surgery, which was completely successful.
    About Dr. Joey Bluhm, MD

    General Surgery
    19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1356534663
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Internship
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joey Bluhm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluhm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bluhm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bluhm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bluhm has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bluhm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluhm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluhm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bluhm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bluhm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

