Overview of Dr. Joey Bluhm, MD

Dr. Joey Bluhm, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Bluhm works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX, Houston, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.