Dr. John Abad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dekalb, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Abad works at
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10 Health Services Dr Ste 1, Dekalb, IL 60115 Directions (815) 756-5255
Goshen Center for Cancer Care200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions (574) 364-2888
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4405 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 352-5450
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Dr. Abad is one of what seems to be a dying breed of doctors. He takes the time to actually get to know you and your condition, understand your concerns, and address everything thoroughly. He would take calls during his personal time to answer additional questions my family and I had. He would call on weekends to check up on me post-surgery. All of that is aside from him being a phenomenally skilled surgeon. Him and his staff are on top of patient care 100% of the time to ensure your recovery is as smooth as possible. Bottomline is that he saved my life... and I am not 100% certain that would have been the case with any doctor. This man has a heart of gold and anyone would be lucky to have him as their doctor.
General Surgery
21 years of experience
English
National Institutes of Health|University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
National Naval Medical Center
Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Abad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abad works at
Dr. Abad has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Abad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.