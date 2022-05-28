Overview of Dr. John Boatwright, MD

Dr. John Boatwright, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.



Dr. Boatwright works at Carolina Eye Care Physicians in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.