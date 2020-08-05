Dr. John Buxton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Buxton, MD
Overview of Dr. John Buxton, MD
Dr. John Buxton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Valley Healthcare District and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Buxton's Office Locations
-
1
Donald C. Loos M.d. Inc.2521 G St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-2544
-
2
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield3838 San Dimas St Ste B231, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 665-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Kern Valley Healthcare District
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Doctor Buxton for gallbladder removal due to gull stones. I was extremely Impressed by the staff and the cleanliness of the place. The Doctor made me feel comfortable and answered all of my questions before surgery. The surgery was a success with no after problems. Doctor Buxton has great bedside manners. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. John Buxton, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1134125206
Education & Certifications
- Polyclin Med Center
- White Meml Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buxton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buxton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buxton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buxton has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buxton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Buxton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buxton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buxton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buxton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.