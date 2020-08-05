Overview of Dr. John Buxton, MD

Dr. John Buxton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Valley Healthcare District and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Buxton works at Tang Rodriguez Enriquez Kay in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.