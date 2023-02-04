Dr. John Cassidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cassidy, MD
Overview of Dr. John Cassidy, MD
Dr. John Cassidy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Cassidy works at
Dr. Cassidy's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates Cassidy & Guerin MD PA5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 320, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 484-3404
Neurosurgical Associates842 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 302, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 484-3404
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affordable Health & Benefits
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In November 2018 I was referred to Dr Cassidy by Dr Patel of KW. Being right handed I had my spine slowly pushing against my nerves controlling my right arm. This was probably happening for ten years moving slowly against my nerves. I was at the point where I could not lift my right arm above my belly and had to depend on my left hand to shave, brush my teeth. I could not eat, drink even scratch my nose. You get the picture. The day before thanksgiving 2018 Dr Cassidy and Patel preformed a cervical fusion on 3 levels of my spine. Today 4 years later my right side is probably 85% functioning. My atrophy on my right side is practically undetectable. I was deformed from the extreme atrophy on my right upper torso. I would have been happy with 20% functionality. Yeah I had to push myself in the gym, but my body responded, because of the work of Dr Cassidy and Patel. Probably there are many other patients with similar conditions that Dr Cassidy has saved and the public should know .
About Dr. John Cassidy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Yale University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassidy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassidy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassidy has seen patients for Cranial Trauma and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassidy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassidy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassidy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.