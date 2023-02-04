Overview of Dr. John Cassidy, MD

Dr. John Cassidy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Cassidy works at Neurosurgical Associates in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.