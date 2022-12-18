See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. John Chabot, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (27)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Chabot, MD

Dr. John Chabot, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Chabot works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Chabot's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaundice
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 18, 2022
    I was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor, under the care of the Columbia's Endocrinology Team, I have been monitored carefully until finally the tumor was located and was large enough to excise. I went into surgery not knowing the extent of surgery needed but truly trusting Dr. Chabot and his Team. What I can assure anyone considering this TEAM, they will work to make sure your outcome is the least invasive and will support you thru prep, surgery, recovery-24/7. Pancreas surgery is VERY Serious, it is important to do your research and only consider a doctor with the necessary credentials and experience. Dr. Chabot is a one stop pancreas expert, if you have the good fortune of finding him, you will be in excellent hands.
    Grace H — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. John Chabot, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447334966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Chabot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chabot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chabot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chabot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chabot works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chabot’s profile.

    Dr. Chabot has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chabot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chabot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chabot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chabot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chabot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

