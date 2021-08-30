Dr. John Colberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Colberg, MD
Overview of Dr. John Colberg, MD
Dr. John Colberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Colberg's Office Locations
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 200-4822Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Yale-new Haven Hosp-hme Care Prog789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-7671
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I loved Dr. Colberg, he was excellent and had a great personality. He was very gentle and a perfect gentleman. Yes, I would recommend Dr. Colberg to my friends and family.
About Dr. John Colberg, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1053396341
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
Dr. Colberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colberg accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colberg has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Colberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colberg.
