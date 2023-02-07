Dr. John Doolan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Doolan, DPM
Dr. John Doolan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Medicine Psychiatry - Upper East Side38 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was fortunate that he was recommended to me. I'm still under his expert care. My appointments with him have been at Weill Cornell / New York Hospital where the entire staff has been pleasant, respectful and very helpful.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1073540480
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Cabrini Medical Center|St Claire's Hosp
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Doolan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
242 patients have reviewed Dr. Doolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.