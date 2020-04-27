Dr. John Duchak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Duchak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Duchak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
Dr. Duchak works at
Locations
Anil H Jhangiani MD Company1126 S MAIN ST, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 853-2510
Centerville8367 Yankee St, Centerville, OH 45458 Directions (937) 223-3053
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duchak lll has been my cardiologist since 1996 when I had to undergo a Mitral Valve Replacement. He took care of me with care, knowlege and compassion through my regular checkups, echocardiograms and regular bloodwork for PT/INR (blood thinner testing). He and his office staff were always accessible when I needed them, which I have not found with other physicians. I moved to Florida and had to find another cardiologist. I came back to Ohio for a visit and had an accident which reqired surgery, but my PT/INR blood test was way too high to proceed with the surgery. Referral to a cardiologist. I requested Dr. Duchak, and he graciously fit me in his already busy schedule during this Covid-19 pandemic pandamonium. He got my level under control and surgery proceeded. I wish he would move his practice to my part of Florida! 5 stars
About Dr. John Duchak, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1841269057
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- IU Health University
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duchak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duchak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duchak works at
Dr. Duchak has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duchak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Duchak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duchak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duchak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duchak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.