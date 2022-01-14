Overview of Dr. John Gianis Jr, MD

Dr. John Gianis Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Gianis Jr works at Summit Urological Associates in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.