Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hanson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Carolinas Healthcare System1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-4593
Ballantyne Office2015 Randolph Rd Ste 208, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 377-4009Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I travel from SC to NC just to see Dr Hason. He put me in remission and changed my life because he took the time and reviewed my record and listened.
About Dr. John Hanson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1164470175
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Med
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Washington University St Louis
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
