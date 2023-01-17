See All Plastic Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. John Hijjawi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (61)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Hijjawi, MD

Dr. John Hijjawi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Hijjawi works at Intermountain Plastic Surgery Center in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hijjawi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Intermountain Plastic Surgery Center
    5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 420, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 507-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Benign Tumor
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 17, 2023
    He has been awesome to work with. He did my bilateral mastectomy and diep flap. Liena is great too! I wished I could remember the assistant's name too! She is super friendly and always answers my questions.
    Jeanell — Jan 17, 2023
    Photo: Dr. John Hijjawi, MD
    About Dr. John Hijjawi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114979812
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Microvascular Breast Reconstruction-DIEP Flap University of Gent, Belgium
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
