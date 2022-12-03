Dr. John Humphrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Humphrey, MD
Dr. John Humphrey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Spectrum Health Medical Group4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7333
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Humphrey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humphrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humphrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humphrey has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humphrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humphrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humphrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.