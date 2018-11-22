Dr. Kalapurakal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Kalapurakal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kalapurakal, MD
Dr. John Kalapurakal, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Kerala University (India) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kalapurakal works at
Dr. Kalapurakal's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center4455 WEAVER PKWY, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 821-6400Monday8:00am - 10:00pmTuesday8:00am - 10:00pmWednesday8:00am - 10:00pmThursday8:00am - 10:00pmFriday8:00am - 10:00pm
Northwestern Medical Group251 E Huron St Ste LC-178, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2520
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. John is a gentle and caring man. His medical knowledge and skill are incredible. This wonderful man saved my life. I don't doubt that he loses some patients (and every time it tears at his soul). The sickest of patients seek out the greatest of doctors, so many come to him. But this wonderful man has numerous victories, too, and I'm sure it keeps him going. He has a giant gong and every graduate strikes it. The sound reverberates and gives hope to all the patients within earshot.
About Dr. John Kalapurakal, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Malay and Tamil
- 1780659748
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER|Temple University Hospital
- Erlanger Med Ctr/U Tenn|Erlanger Medical Center / University Of Tennessee
- Kerala University (India)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalapurakal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalapurakal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalapurakal speaks Hindi, Malay and Tamil.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalapurakal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalapurakal.
