Dr. John Kalapurakal, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Warrenville, IL
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Kalapurakal, MD

Dr. John Kalapurakal, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Kerala University (India) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kalapurakal works at Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalapurakal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center
    4455 WEAVER PKWY, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 821-6400
    Monday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group
    251 E Huron St Ste LC-178, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-2520

Hospital Affiliations
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2018
    Dr. John is a gentle and caring man. His medical knowledge and skill are incredible. This wonderful man saved my life. I don't doubt that he loses some patients (and every time it tears at his soul). The sickest of patients seek out the greatest of doctors, so many come to him. But this wonderful man has numerous victories, too, and I'm sure it keeps him going. He has a giant gong and every graduate strikes it. The sound reverberates and gives hope to all the patients within earshot.
    I gladly travel 1,000 miles to see Dr. John. in Denver, CO — Nov 22, 2018
    About Dr. John Kalapurakal, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Malay and Tamil
    • 1780659748
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER|Temple University Hospital
    • Erlanger Med Ctr/U Tenn|Erlanger Medical Center / University Of Tennessee
    • Kerala University (India)
