Dr. Laskas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Laskas, MD
Overview
Dr. John Laskas, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Mills, PA.
Dr. Laskas works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology LTD1790 Wilmington W Chester Pike Ste 100, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 459-1900
-
2
Dermatology LTD101 Chesley Dr, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 566-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laskas?
Dr.Laskas is the best doctor i have ever seen. He truly cares about you and knows exactly what to do to solve your problem. i suffered from severe ance for my entire life and nothing worked including MANY dermatologists. The first time i walked into his office he took one look at my skin and said, "we can fix this". he told me i didn't have to suffer every day with my skin anymore and he was exactly right. This doctor truly changed my life and i recommend everyone go to him?? Thankyou!!!
About Dr. John Laskas, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1134127848
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laskas works at
Dr. Laskas has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laskas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Laskas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laskas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laskas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laskas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.