Dr. John Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Pennsylvania Hospital Mohs Surgery Lab235 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-6700
- 2 801 Spruce St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 662-3487
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
On Feb 26th I was diagnosis with a brain tumor. I went to Dr Lee for a second opinion because I know how great Penn Medicine is from my son having a brain tumor over 16 yrs ago at Chop. We live over 2 hours away from Philadelphia. We had to do a Tele-medicine appt in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and all surgeries were put on hold at that time. I recently had surgery with Dr Lee on 6-23-20 to remove a Meningioma on my right side of my brain that was close to my sinus cavity. He & his staff is also great and calmed all the fears I had. They moved quickly, answered my questions & scheduled all my pre admission testing so I didn't have to make more than one trip. I am pleased to say my surgery went well & my recovery was amazing. I didn't have any deficits from the surgery which he said I might. Dr. Lee is a excellent surgeon he is meticulos and precise. I would highly recommend Dr Lee to anyone and if I had to do it all over again I would do it in a hearbeat! Thank you Dr. Lee !
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
