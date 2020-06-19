Overview of Dr. John Long Jr, MD

Dr. John Long Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Long Jr works at Newton Wellesley Urology in Newton Lower Falls, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.