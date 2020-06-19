Dr. John Long Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Long Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Long Jr, MD
Dr. John Long Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Long Jr works at
Dr. Long Jr's Office Locations
1
Newton Wellesley Urology2000 Washington St Ste 443, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 726-2142
2
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-5600Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Long has been following me and performing appropriate diagnostic testing for a number of years regarding prostate issues. He has never rushed me nor moved to any procedure without thoroughly explaining the situation and receiving my input and response, answering all questions. He explains things in an easily accessible way, giving pros and cons regarding diagnostic options.
About Dr. John Long Jr, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1568460541
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Urology
