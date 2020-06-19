See All Urologists in Newton Lower Falls, MA
Dr. John Long Jr, MD

Urology
2.8 (25)
Map Pin Small Newton Lower Falls, MA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Long Jr, MD

Dr. John Long Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Long Jr works at Newton Wellesley Urology in Newton Lower Falls, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Long Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newton Wellesley Urology
    2000 Washington St Ste 443, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2142
  2. 2
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 724-5600
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine
    2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-6000

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Patrick Giles — Jun 19, 2020
    About Dr. John Long Jr, MD

    • Urology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568460541
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
    • Urology
