Dr. John McGetrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John McGetrick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL.
1
Physician for Adults PA591 Oak Commons Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 943-7100
2
Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County1670 St Vincents Way, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 274-4975
3
Healthy Heart Sleep Facility of Kissimmee905 N CENTRAL AVE, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 943-7317
4
Premiere Visual Health LLC810 N Rose Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 943-7100
5
Medical Specialty Group at Poinciana339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 210, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 343-1825Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
6
Bluewater Urology Associates1895 Kingsley Ave Ste 903, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 644-8353
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very courteous. He explained multiple options. surgical and non-surgical along with risk and benefits of each.
- Urology
- English
- Urology
Dr. McGetrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGetrick has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGetrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
