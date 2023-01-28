Dr. John Seeley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Seeley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Seeley, MD
Dr. John Seeley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt Hospitals
Dr. Seeley works at
Dr. Seeley's Office Locations
-
1
Johnson County Neurology12140 Nall Ave Ste 230, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 386-3010Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Comp Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Savility
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seeley?
My wife has been doctoring with Dr. Seeley for neurological issues for some time now and there is no one better. Not only is he patient and understanding, he is compassionate and "Down to earth" friendly. Most importantly he has improved my wifes overall health. We understand he is leaving his current office and moving to a new and a more challenging position. He will now be at an office inaccessible to us. We are saddened by that fact. May God bless Dr. Seeley in his new assignment of warm compassionate care.
About Dr. John Seeley, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1649207135
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Hospitals
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seeley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seeley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seeley works at
Dr. Seeley has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seeley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Seeley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seeley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.