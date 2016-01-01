Overview of Dr. Jonathan Kolitz, MD

Dr. Jonathan Kolitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kolitz works at The Monter Cancer Institute in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Reticulosarcoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.