Overview of Dr. Jonathan Masel, MD

Dr. Jonathan Masel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Masel works at Masel Urology Center in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.