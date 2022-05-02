Dr. Jonathan Yun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Yun, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Yun, MD
Dr. Jonathan Yun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Yun works at
Dr. Yun's Office Locations
Ridgewood, NJ - 1200 East Ridgewood Avenue1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 327-8600
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey1 Bay Ave Ste 5, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 577-2883
Neurosurgeons of NJRidgewood New Jersey # 7450, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 327-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had to make a quick decision and he made me feel very confident on what he needed to , and it was the right one, his whole team deserves 5
About Dr. Jonathan Yun, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- The Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yun works at
Dr. Yun has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.