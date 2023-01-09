Dr. Jose Martel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Martel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Martel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami - Jackson Memorial
Dr. Martel works at
Locations
-
1
My Cardiologist6200 Sunset Dr Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-4633
-
2
Miami Office7000 SW 97th Ave Ste 102, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 407-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martel?
Great doctor, but impossible to reach after procedure. This adds anxiety to his patients that want to talk to him for at least a few minutes to explain how they feel after being being discharged from hospital. I found communication with him directly it is totally impossible, only thru his team members you can send a message. Very frustrating,
About Dr. Jose Martel, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1124053061
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial
- University of Miami
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martel works at
Dr. Martel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Third Degree Heart Block and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martel speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Martel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.