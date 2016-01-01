Overview

Dr. Jose Torres, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.