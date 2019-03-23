Dr. Joseph Boyd Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Boyd Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Ascension Saint Thomas River Park, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Jennie Stuart Medical Center, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike Ste 330, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 845-4481Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart McMinnville1589 Sparta St Ste 100, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 291-9535
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Pulaski215 S Cedar Ln, Pulaski, TN 38478 Directions (888) 717-3744
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He has done a number of procedures on me and placed 11 of my 12 stents...I would probably not be alive today but for his expertise, as a couple of my blockages were above 95% (ONE was 98%) MOST in the 90-93% range.
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1922045137
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Jennie Stuart Medical Center
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Dr. Boyd Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boyd Jr speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.