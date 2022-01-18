Overview of Dr. Joseph Brewer, MD

Dr. Joseph Brewer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, F W Huston Medical Center, Hedrick Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Brewer works at Plaza Infectious Disease in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.