Dr. Joseph Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cooper, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Cooper, MD
Dr. Joseph Cooper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Docs Surgical Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Cooper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
-
1
DOCS Spine and Orthopedics8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 860-3048Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Docs Surgical Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?
About Dr. Joseph Cooper, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1518377241
Education & Certifications
- Steadman-Philippon Research Institute, Vail, Co
- Usc / Keck School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Washington University of St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.