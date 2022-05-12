Dr. Joseph Hsieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hsieh, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Hsieh, MD
Dr. Joseph Hsieh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Hsieh works at
Dr. Hsieh's Office Locations
Uthealth Neurosciences - Southeast11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 292, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (713) 704-7100
Care Surgery Clinic10905 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 211, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 929-4335
Houston Office6400 Fannin St Ste 2800, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-7100
Memorial Southeast Emergency Physicians Llp11800 Astoria Blvd, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 929-6100Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered with sciatic problems for too long. Dr. Hsieh looked at my MRI and said he could fix it. I wish I had gone to him sooner.
About Dr. Joseph Hsieh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1699901959
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsieh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsieh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsieh works at
Dr. Hsieh has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsieh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.