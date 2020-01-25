Overview

Dr. Joseph Parker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Parker works at Heritage Medical Associates in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.