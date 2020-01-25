Dr. Joseph Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Parker, MD
Dr. Joseph Parker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
MULTIPLE - Gastroenterology - Nashville Office222 22nd Ave N Fl 3, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 324-2156
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very gentle,explains afterwards what l need to know not all the questions answered l ask!Easy to look at when waking up!
About Dr. Joseph Parker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1013908730
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Medical College of Ohio
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Dysphagia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
