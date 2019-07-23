Overview of Dr. Joshua Lamb, MD

Dr. Joshua Lamb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Lamb works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC and North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.