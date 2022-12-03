Dr. Juan Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Garza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Heart & Vascular Institute of Texas225 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can NEVER make contact with this office. I complained to the practice manager, Mrs. Farris, who said she understood and is as frustrated as I am. I spent over an hour on the phone this morning listing to 'menu options and recordings' and still have not been able to change an appointment. AND this is not the first time this has happened! I have contacted the Baptist Medical Network, also to no avail. There is something seriously wrong with this answering service!!!!!
About Dr. Juan Garza, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891715769
Education & Certifications
- UC-Irvine Med Ctr
- U Tex Houston-Hermann Hosp
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.