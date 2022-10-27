See All Cardiologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Juan Rozo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Juan Rozo, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (27)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Rozo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Colombian School of Medicine|Colombian School Of Medicine-Escuela Colombiana De Medicina and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Rozo works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 475, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 270-3933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension
Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Arterial Duplex Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Arterial Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Score Chevron Icon
Cardiac Angiography Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Stress Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Insertion of Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporary Pacing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rozo?

    Oct 27, 2022
    I was referred to Dr Rozo by a cardiac specialist affiliated with Memorial Herman. That was the first indication of his expertise as Dr Rozo is affiliated with Houston Methodist. He immediately worked me up thoroughly and nailed the diagnosis. Fast forward about a year; I had a cardiac event that required immediate attention; left him a message with the answering service at 9PM, he called me back within 30 minutes and told me if I was admitted to the hospital he’d catch me on rounds the next morning. He hit me up on rounds the next morning around 7 AM. After evaluation, he modified my protocol after reviewing the new data. Dr Rozo is extremely busy yet can focus and discuss issues and offer solutions for problems in a manner that creates great trust and confidence. He also is big on prevention and as an example recommended the South Beach diet which was a game changer for my health. His assistant Ariana is fabulous; responding to questions on the Mychart portal very quickly.
    Jeff Harrison — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Rozo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juan Rozo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rozo to family and friends

    Dr. Rozo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rozo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juan Rozo, MD.

    About Dr. Juan Rozo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1639164239
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Lukes Episcopal Hospital|Texas Heart Institute and Baylor College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Colombian School of Medicine|Colombian School Of Medicine-Escuela Colombiana De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
    • Houston Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Rozo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rozo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rozo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rozo works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rozo’s profile.

    Dr. Rozo has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.