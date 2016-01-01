Overview of Dr. Juden Valdez, MD

Dr. Juden Valdez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Valdez works at College Medical Center IM in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.