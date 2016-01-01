Dr. Juden Valdez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juden Valdez, MD
Overview of Dr. Juden Valdez, MD
Dr. Juden Valdez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Valdez's Office Locations
College Medical Center2776 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-1911
Del Amo Behavioral Health System23700 Camino Del Sol, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 530-1151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juden Valdez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1861550444
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Valdez has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valdez speaks Tagalog.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdez.
