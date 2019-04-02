Dr. Julia Riley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Riley, DPM
Overview of Dr. Julia Riley, DPM
Dr. Julia Riley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin.
Dr. Riley's Office Locations
New West Physicians Specialty Clinic1536 Cole Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80401 Directions (303) 716-8027
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was courteous and respectful. An absolute delight to work with. I appreciated how prompt the visits were and how well I was informed. I would recommend to anyone and already have. Please continue to offer the care and caring that you do. Thank you very much!!!
About Dr. Julia Riley, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1215011689
Education & Certifications
- Edward Hines Jr. VA
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
