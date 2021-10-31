Overview of Dr. Julio Batista, MD

Dr. Julio Batista, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Miami, FL.



Dr. Batista works at Julio Batista Ortiz Medical Services in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Hysteroscopy and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.