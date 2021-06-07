Overview

Dr. Justin Dessereaux, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Branford, CT. They graduated from University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Dessereaux works at New Haven Dental Group - Branford in Branford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.