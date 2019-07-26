Dr. Jyoti Srivastava, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jyoti Srivastava, MS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Eastside Dental Medicine595 Madison Ave Fl 27, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 216-5941Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Jyoti Srivastava, DDS is a brilliant doctor, a true perfectionist that always delivers flawless results.
- Dentistry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1780894089
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
