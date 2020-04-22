Overview of Dr. Karl Maki, MD

Dr. Karl Maki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Maki works at Annapolis Neurology in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.