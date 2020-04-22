See All Neurologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Karl Maki, MD

Neurology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karl Maki, MD

Dr. Karl Maki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Maki works at Annapolis Neurology in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Annapolis Neurology
    122 Defense Hwy Ste 210, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 266-9694

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Parkinson's Disease
Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Parkinson's Disease

Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2020
    I believe Dr. Karl Maki is an excellent, caring doctor.
    Jon Powers — Apr 22, 2020
    About Dr. Karl Maki, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639465883
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Internship
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Maki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maki accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Maki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maki has seen patients for Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

