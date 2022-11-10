Overview of Dr. Karla O'Dell, MD

Dr. Karla O'Dell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. O'Dell works at Keck Med Ctr USC ENT/Head Sgy in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.