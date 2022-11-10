Dr. Karla O'Dell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Dell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karla O'Dell, MD
Overview of Dr. Karla O'Dell, MD
Dr. Karla O'Dell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. O'Dell's Office Locations
Keck Med Ctr USC ENT/Head Sgy1450 San Pablo St Ste 5100, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5790
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Odell is simply the best and I can’t thank her enough. She is very detailed and really took the time to explain all options.
About Dr. Karla O'Dell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1861733602
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. O'Dell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Dell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Dell has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Dell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Dell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Dell.
