Overview of Dr. Katharine Esselen, MD

Dr. Katharine Esselen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Esselen works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysteroscopy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.