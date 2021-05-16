Dr. Kathleen Viveiros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viveiros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Viveiros, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathleen Viveiros, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westwood, MA. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc.100 Brigham Way, Westwood, MA 02090 Directions (857) 307-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brigham Women's Hosp Gastro75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6389Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Specialty Clinic20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 718-4010
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5883WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I started seeing Dr. Viveiros late 2019. She is very knowledgeable and patient for my ongoing questions.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1376664938
- University Of California San
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
