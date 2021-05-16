Overview

Dr. Kathleen Viveiros, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westwood, MA. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Viveiros works at Brigham And Women's Health Care Center in Westwood, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Foxboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Liver Damage from Alcohol, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.