Overview of Dr. Katrina Chaung, MD

Dr. Katrina Chaung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Chaung works at El Camino Health Specialty Care - Ear, Nose & Threat - Head & Neck Surgery in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.