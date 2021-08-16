Dr. Katrina Chaung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrina Chaung, MD
Overview of Dr. Katrina Chaung, MD
Dr. Katrina Chaung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Chaung works at
Dr. Chaung's Office Locations
El Camino Health Specialty Care - Ear, Nose & Threat - Head & Neck Surgery2495 Hospital Dr Ste 450, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-4161
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Great manners. Very knowledgeable and professional. Very delicate during the examination.
About Dr. Katrina Chaung, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1487810990
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Regents University
- Northwestern Meml Hosp/McGaw Med Ctr
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaung accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaung works at
Dr. Chaung speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.