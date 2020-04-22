Overview of Dr. Keith Bridwell, MD

Dr. Keith Bridwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Bridwell works at Washington University Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.