Dr. Keith Douglas, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (201)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Keith Douglas, MD

Dr. Keith Douglas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt U Sch Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Douglas works at Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance in Nashville, TN with other offices in Mt Juliet, TN and Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Douglas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    One City
    301 21st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-6600
  2. 2
    OneC1ty
    8 City Blvd Ste 300 Fl 3, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-6600
  3. 3
    Providence - Mt. Juliet
    660 S Mount Juliet Rd Ste 211, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-6600
  4. 4
    Cookeville
    315 N Washington Ave Ste 150, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 264-3762
  5. 5
    Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance
    8 City Blvd Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 823-8891

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 201 ratings
    Patient Ratings (201)
    5 Star
    (191)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Keith Douglas, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1730236621
    Education & Certifications

    • Curtis National Hand Center At Union Memorial Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Vanderbilt U Sch Med
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
