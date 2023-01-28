Overview of Dr. Keith Douglas, MD

Dr. Keith Douglas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt U Sch Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Douglas works at Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance in Nashville, TN with other offices in Mt Juliet, TN and Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.